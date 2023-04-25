Exclusive: Spurs frontrunners to sign Premier League star but it could hinge on new manager

Tottenham have been frontrunners to seal the transfer of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be a top target for the club once they appoint a new manager.

Spurs could do with a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, who has not been at his best this season, and Pickford is someone who could surely do a job for the north London giants.

The England international has had a fine career in the Premier League and for his country, so he may well look for a big move in the near future after a season of battling relegation at Goodison Park.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Ben Jacobs says that Pickford is someone who could be on the move this summer, and that Tottenham have been in the strongest position for him in recent times.

He also suggested there is an informal agreement in place for Pickford to leave Everton if they do end up getting relegated, which could be one to watch for Spurs and indeed other clubs in the market for a top ‘keeper.

“I still wouldn’t rule out a Premier League club moving for Jordan Pickford, even though he’s signed a new deal until 2027 with no relegation clause in it,” Jacobs said.

“There is still an informal agreement if Everton go down that Pickford can leave. Spurs were always a frontrunner, but we’ll have to wait and see now what their new manager thinks.”