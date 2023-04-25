Exclusive: “Absolutely open” – Chelsea not necessarily out of the race for Man United transfer target

Despite reports that Manchester United are ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Fabrizio Romano believes it’s too early to be ruling anyone out.

The transfer news expert, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, says the race for Osimhen remains open, with nothing yet decided on the Nigeria international, even his asking price.

Osimhen has shown himself to be one of the finest attacking players in Europe this season, enjoying a prolific campaign for Napoli, with his 21 goals in 25 Serie A games putting his side on the brink of the title.

It’s clear the 24-year-old could have a huge impact for someone like Man Utd, who would benefit from a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and an upgrade on loan signing Wout Weghorst to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to be their main goal-scorer from out wide.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have endured a miserable season, and would do well to bring in Osimhen as an upgrade on flops like Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz.

Team Talk have suggested United are now ahead of Chelsea in the running, but Romano is not getting too carried away just yet.

“I’ve been asked again about Victor Osimhen following further rumours, but as I keep saying since January, nothing will be decided now for Osimhen,” Romano said.

“It’s not an April deal, probably not even May. There’s not even a price tag decided at this stage.

“It’s been claimed that Manchester United are in pole position and that Chelsea are out of the running, but nothing is decided yet and the race is absolutely open.”