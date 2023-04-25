(Video) Disastrous own-goal from Joachim Andersen gifts Wolves early lead

Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken a very early lead against Crystal Palace during Tuesday night’s Premier League match at Molineux.

Wolves came into tonight’s game 13th in the league table, and hoping they could take a huge step toward securing Premier League survival, the Midlands club could not have wished for a better start.

Taking the lead after just three minutes, Wolves owe huge thanks to opposition defender Joachim Andersen after the Danish centre-back fired the ball into the back of his own net following a corner kick.

