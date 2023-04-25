Watch former Hull City striker Abel Hernandez score a superb last-minute overhead kick winner for his club side Penarol in Uruguay.

Hernandez joined Penarol in his native Uruguay in January and this was by far and away his best goal yet.

Against Plaza Colonia in the 97th minute, Penarol looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw, but with the last kick of the game, former Hull City striker Hernadez popped up with a stunner to seal the win for his side.

Former Hull striker Abel Hernandez scored an UNBELIEVABLE winner with the last kick of the game for Penarol in Uruguay ??#HCAFC

The strike sent the Plaza crowd silent as the win for Penarol further tightened their grip at the top of the Uruguayan Primera Division.