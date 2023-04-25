Video: Frank Lampard hails Enzo Fernandez as ‘the future of Chelsea’

The 2022/23 season won’t go down as one of Chelsea’s best, particularly when you consider how much Todd Boehly spent on players, however, Frank Lampard has suggested that one of the new signings, Enzo Fernandez, is the future of the club.
He cost a British record £106.8m according to Sky Sports, but the Argentinian World Cup winner has been one of the few bright spots in the campaign for Blues fans.
As long as he can stay injury free, it appears that his current manager is predicting great things.
"He is the future of Chelsea!" ?
High praise from Frank Lampard for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez… pic.twitter.com/2TFddTQMWo
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2023