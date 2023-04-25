Video: Luis Sinisterra heads Leeds into a priceless lead against Leicester

Leeds United FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

In the Premier League’s basement battle on Tuesday night, Javi Gracia’s Leeds United had thought they’d gone behind to a Youri Tielemaans stunner for Leicester, but that goal being ruled out might just have spurred the hosts on, as they went down the other end and bagged the opener.

Some wonderful footwork by Jack Harrison got him in a position to cross and he did so with aplomb.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City defender missing from pre-Arsenal training photos
Explosive 26-year-old Newcastle star likely to be sacrificed in Howe reshuffle
(Video) Youri Tielemans has absolute screamer ruled out vs Leeds

Luis Sinisterra didn’t need asking twice as he rose highest at the back post to power home and send the Elland Road crowd into ecstasy.

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer

More Stories Jack Harrison javi gracia Luis Sinisterra Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.