Video: Luis Sinisterra heads Leeds into a priceless lead against Leicester

In the Premier League’s basement battle on Tuesday night, Javi Gracia’s Leeds United had thought they’d gone behind to a Youri Tielemaans stunner for Leicester, but that goal being ruled out might just have spurred the hosts on, as they went down the other end and bagged the opener.

Some wonderful footwork by Jack Harrison got him in a position to cross and he did so with aplomb.

Luis Sinisterra didn’t need asking twice as he rose highest at the back post to power home and send the Elland Road crowd into ecstasy.

The build-up was absolutely scintillating ? Luis Sinisterra gets on the end of a wonderful Jack Harrison cross ? pic.twitter.com/lOfRQQrRog — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2023

The cross! The header by Sinisterra! Leeds United are in front at Elland Road! ? @USANetwork | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/RIunitzC6S — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 25, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer