Video: Patrick Bamford misses last-minute chance from two yards in blow to Leeds’ survival hopes

It could end up being the miss that condemns Leeds United to the Championship, with Patrick Bamford clearly as shocked as everyone else that he’d passed up a chance to win the match against Leicester in the final minute of normal time.

Just two yards out and with an open goal to aim at given that he’d made room for himself at the back post as the cross came in, it was easier to score but Bamford somehow contrived to miss.

Against fellow relegation strugglers, Leicester, that goal could’ve earned Leeds some vital breathing space in the battle against the drop but it wasn’t to be.

How has Patrick Bamford missed that?! ? pic.twitter.com/92UI3acGxw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2023

Patrick Bamford’s 90th minute winner chance gets worse each time you watch it ? The ball on a plate for the Leeds striker and he puts it wide. That could prove a vital moment in the fight against relegation.#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/PbMTmSFUPB — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 25, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and Optus Sport