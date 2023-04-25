West Ham United shareholder Daniel Kretinsky makes £1bn proposal

According to recent reports, billionaire West Ham shareholder Daniel Kretinsky has made a £1 billion proposal to increase the capital of French Groupe Casino.

That’s according to Six Foot Two, who claim the wealthy Czech, who owned EP Global Commerce and is the casino’s second-largest shareholder (10.06%), is eager to increase his control within the business.

Although this news may come as little surprise given Kretinsky’s vast wealth, there will be some concerns among Hammers fans, who have been banking on the European taking full control of the club, and with his business ventures laying elsewhere, this may be the clearest indication yet that he has no interest in buying the club outright.

