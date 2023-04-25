(Video) Youri Tielemans has absolute screamer ruled out vs Leeds

Youri Tielemans thought he had scored a contender for ‘Goal of the Season’ against Leeds United during Tuesday night’s blockbuster Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Tielemans found himself way outside of his opponent’s box just shy of the game’s 10-minute mark, and fancying his chances, the Belgian unleashed an absolute rocket of a strike.

Finding its way through a crowded box, Tielemans’ effort hit the back, and had it not have been there, would have still been travelling.

However, despite the midfielder’s stunning effort, a lengthy inspection by VAR ruled the goal out for offside during the phase’s build-up.

Leeds are off the hook… For now.