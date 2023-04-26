Charles De Ketelaere could be used by AC Milan as a makeweight in a deal for out of favour West Ham man Gianluca Scamacca this summer.

This is per Italian broadcaster Telelombardia (via Inside Futbol) who say that a move back to Italy for Scamacca could be on the cards this summer.

The striker joined the Hammers from Sassuolo in the summer but has failed to hit the heights demanded of him, scoring just eight times this season, last playing in the league on January 14th.

His most recent Hammers appearance came last month in the Europa Conference League in March against Larnaca, where he scored in a 4-0 win but it’s still been far from an ideal spell at the London Stadium.

AC Milan are said to be keen on the forward and Charles De Ketelaere could be offered to the Hammers in return for Scamacca.

De Ketelaere himself has had a difficult time in Italy this season, scoring no goals in 27 matches in all competitions so perhaps this swap could be a good move for both players as they look to revive their careers.