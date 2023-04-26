Arsenal face Manchester City tonight in what is arguably the most important game of the season and will likely determine who lifts the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

The Gunners are currently five points clear at the top, but City have two games in hand. A defeat for Arsenal would likely hinder their chances of winning the league come the end of May.

In their last three league matches they’ve drawn against Southampton (3-3), West Ham United (2-2) and Liverpool (2-2).

Against the Hammers and the Reds, Mikel Arteta’s side was in the driving seat and led 2-0 in both games, before the tide turned against them away from home. Against the Saints that had to claw back a point after going 3-1 down in front of their home fans.

Below is our Arsenal predicted lineup for this evening at the Etihad, we believe that Jorginho will likely come in for Fabio Vieira to give Arsenal a bit more solidity in midfield and that will allow Martin Odegaard the license to attack when need be…

Rob Holding keeps his place in defence as there simply doesn’t look like any other option for Mikel Arteta right now as he deals with the blow of losing William Saliba to injury.

Is this a team capable of getting a result at City tonight? Give us your thoughts in the comments!