Former Arsenal defender and TalkSport pundit Martin Keown has made his prediction ahead of the Gunners’ clash with Manchester City this evening.

It’s all to play for as the end of the Premier League season is rapidly reaching its conclusion. City are five points behind Mikel Arteta’s side but they have two games in hand on their title rivals.

In their last three games, Arsenal have drawn against Southampton, West Ham United and Liverpool. Some fans will feel that it’s six points dropped considering the list of opponents.

Speaking in a video which was published on TalkSport’s Twitter account, Keown claimed that the Gunners were capable of getting a result against Man City.

He stated, “I do feel that Arsenal are capable of doing something special, there’ll be plenty of goals in this game. There’s no doubt that both managers play with a tremendous amount of freedom.

“A draw would be probably a good result for Arsenal, but why can’t we believe that we can go there and win?

“I think we’re in for an absolute cracker but if you pushed me and you asked me to a bet on, which I’ve never done, never been in a book in my life. I’d say is it going to be a draw, 2-2.”

In our view, the outcome of the match could well determine who lifts the Premier League title at the end of the season.

A City victory may spend the end of Arsenal and their title hopes, Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last six league matches and don’t look like they’re going to drop points anytime soon.

Should the Gunners pick up points, then it’s a big step in the right direction and would likely give them the psychological edge in the tie and could push them towards the end of the finish line.