Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva start for Chelsea as Frank Lampard’s side host Brentford in the Premier League this evening.

Frank Lampard reverts to a back three following the four-at-the-back experiment Chelsea tried against Brighton 11 days ago and he brings four new players into the side from the one that started the match against the Seagulls, with Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic all coming in.

Should Chelsea need some attacking impetus in the second half, they have plenty of it with Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Joao felix all on the bench.

A Chelsea win vs Brentford tonight would move them to within two points of the Bees who sit a place above them in the table in 10th position, while Brentford could go 9th with a win.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 19:45, with the game live on BT Sport.