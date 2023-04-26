Exclusive: ‘Dier is dead wood, Sanchez is dead wood…’ – Super agent savages Tottenham squad and thinks Chelsea ‘will probably attract Kane’

With six Premier League games left to play this season Tottenham Hotspur still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League, but super agent, Haydn Dodge, clearly believes that the north London outfit doesn’t have a squad capable of such lofty ambitions, and has even suggested that rivals Chelsea could nab Harry Kane in the summer.

Ever since Antonio Conte went on his epic rant about the state of Spurs on and off the pitch, things have begun to unravel for Daniel Levy and the board.

An ill thought out appointment of Cristian Stellini didn’t work out at all, and now Ryan Mason is again left to pick up the pieces with a disjointed and unhappy squad of players.

A squad of players that Dodge doesn’t rate at all.

‘They’ve got two goalkeepers that aren’t good enough, they’ve got a right-back on loan in France that’s going ok in Djed Spence, but Pedro Porro who they’ve signed hasn’t been great and Emerson Royal is saying that he wants to leave,’ he wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

‘They’ve got four centre-halves that aren’t good enough and probably only one that is good in Romero, they’ve got a left-back who is 34 and isn’t good enough, Ryan Sessegnon isn’t good enough… so you need another left-back in the building. I think Sergio Reguilon is still contracted to the club and he’s nowhere near, Son’s been absolutely horrendous this year, Dier is dead wood, Sanchez is dead wood… so realistically Spurs only have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – a decent but average Premier League player – and Rodrigo Bentancur.’

Perhaps the news that Mauricio Pochettino is close to signing on as Chelsea’s new manager, per Sky Sports, is a more immediate worry for Tottenham fans, given how well Harry Kane played under his tutelage and the fact that the Blues need a bona fide hit man to lift them out of their current funk.

Kane certainly fits the bill and a switch across London would mean he wouldn’t need to uproot his ever-growing family, with Dodge believing that the striker could well end up at Stamford Bridge.

‘If I’m Harry Kane I’m sitting there going ‘why am I doing this to myself and if United are going to put a £100m bid in then why wouldn’t I go…’ Whether or not Kane’s representatives are good enough to go and push through the move that they would want, I don’t know,’ he continued.

‘The fact that Pochettino is going in at Chelsea is a little bit of a killer for Tottenham fans already, and as a Spurs fan you’d rather he’d (Kane) go to United than to Chelsea, because that would be the ultimate no no. The fact that Poch will probably attract someone like Kane, and the fact he’s already going there, for Tottenham fans it’s a bit of a kick in the teeth anyway. Clearly Tottenham have a big decision to make in the sense of what do they do moving forwards, because if there is to be a big squad overhaul it’s not going to happen overnight and it’s not going to happen in the summer.’

It’s obvious that Daniel Levy is going to have to work hard and fast to get things on an even keel for the next manager, who will absolutely have to hit the ground running to have any chance of restoring Tottenham to Champions League regulars.