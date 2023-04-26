West Ham United manager David Moyes has been under pressure in recent months because of his side’s performances.

While the Hammers have shown some improvement in recent weeks, they will still need to finish the season strongly in order to preserve their status as a top-flight club.

There have been speculations surrounding the long-term future of the Scottish manager, and West Ham have been linked with a number of potential replacements.

According to reports, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is one of the names being looked at.

Former Premier League defender and Sky Sports pundit Glen Johnson believes that Postecoglou should snub the opportunity to manage West Ham but he might not be able to do so.

Johnson believes that the opportunity to manage a Premier League club is often a tempting proposition for managers and Postecoglou will seriously consider taking the job if he is approached in the summer.

“Ange Postecoglu shouldn’t take on the challenge, but I’m sure he would want to. He is doing well at Celtic – but that is not a difficult job to do. “Celtic are way better than West Ham at the moment, but any manager would take an offer from the Premier League quite seriously.”

Postecoglou has done an impressive job at Celtic and he has helped them win the league title during his time at the club. His attacking philosophy has been an instant hit at the Scottish club as well. He has a 74% win rate at the Scottish club.

West Ham could certainly use a more progressive manager next season, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to appoint the 57-year-old as their next manager.