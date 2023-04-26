TalkSport’s Simon Jordan believes that Mauricio Pochettino ‘will come up short’ should he be appointed as the manager of Chelsea.

The Blues are in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager according to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Frank Lampard was appointed as the interim boss of the West London side until the end of the season following the sacking of the former man in charge, Graham Potter.

Speaking on TalkSport, Jordan admitted he has reservations about Pochettino turning Chelsea into trophy winners and feels he could struggle against some of the elite managers in the Premier League, suggesting one issue with the Argentine is that he lacks that winning gene.

He stated, “I don’t think anyone would doubt the fact that you can bring people with him. My question about Pochettino is whether he has this tiny little factor that only the top guys have which is something you can’t distil it’s an alchemy, which is this win gene and I don’t think he has it.

“He’s also going to have to overcome elite managers in the Premier League. It’s not just galvanising this squad because we all know that Pochettino will go in and do precisely what he should do, which is make Chelsea contenders. If they’re satisfied, we’re being contenders then that’s fine.

“If they want to win, he’s gonna have to overcome Guardiola, he’s gonna have to come overcome a revitalised Jurgen Klopp and whoever else we think is an elite manager in this league and that is where I believe he will come up short.”

There’s no doubt that Pochettino has a big summer ahead of him should he secure the job, based on their league performance this season Chelsea are seriously underperforming.

The Blues have a large quantity of young talent and players in general at his disposal, if he can work out quickly which members of the squad he wants to keep and those he wants to sell, then that’s certainly a good starting point.

At Spurs, he was able to develop and massively improve talents like Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min. So there’s no doubt he’s proven to transform exciting prospects into the real deal in the past.

If he can do that at Stamford Bridge, then he will likely be able to shake off any potential ill will held against him for his previous ties to Tottenham.