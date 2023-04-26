Leicester City youngster Nathan Opoku has spoken about his future at the club after a loan spell with Belgian side OH Leuven.

The 21-year-old says he’s happy with his loan outfit, so he wouldn’t mind staying, but he added that the Foxes are set to decide his future in the next few days.

“I feel important here. Until now I was never better than now, but I keep learning and can do even better,” he said.

“Leicester will decide my future, but I certainly wouldn’t mind staying. I feel good here. The decision will be made in the coming days or weeks at the latest.”

It’s hard to imagine Opoku getting much of a look-in in the Leicester team any time soon so perhaps a loan extension or even a permanent exit would be for the best for all involved.