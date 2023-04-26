Manchester United and Manchester City have both been scouting Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey, with both clubs interested in signing him this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims that both Manchester-based clubs are looking for a new defender in the coming window.

Hickey only joined the Bees last summer from Bologna in a deal worth £18 million. The Scotsman has played 20 times in the Premier League for Thomas Frank’s side but has missed a number of games due to an ankle injury.

When you think of young and exciting full-backs in England’s top flight, the 20-year-old is not necessarily the first name that springs to mind.

Having said that, it’s truly a testament to Hickey’s ability that managers such as Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola are so keen on him.

What Hickey will have to consider is how much game time will he get with the Red Devils or City. At the moment it’s hard to see where he really fits in all honesty, purely because currently he’s quite inexperienced.