The manager of Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini has stated it would be ‘impossible’ for his side to say no to a big-money bid for Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old was recently linked with Manchester United, with The Mirror citing and translating Danish outlet BT that the club had reached out to the Serie A outfit about the availability of the Danish striker.

So far this season, Hojlund has found the back of the net on 14 occasions for Atalanta in all competitions. The Italian side finds themselves in 7th place in Serie A, just two points off a spot in the Europa League.

When discussing the forward and the demand for him across Europe, Gasperini had this to say (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), “I haven’t seen so many strikers as good as Hojlund at 20. He can improve a lot, he’s great.

“Top European clubs are always attentive to this kind of top talents. There could be some huge bid for him that would be impossible to reject for us”.

To be hitting those kinds of numbers at such a young age, it’s no wonder that Hojlund has attracted the attention of a club like Man United.

Manager Erik ten Hag has developed some top talents when he was in charge of his former club Ajax, including Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who now play at even bigger clubs.

Since taking the reigns of the Red Devils, the Dutchman has already had a great impact on the form of Marcus Rashford and his goalscoring ability.

Should he want to bring Hojlund to Old Trafford, perhaps he could start off as an impact player and develop into a regular starter in the near future.