Newcastle eyeing want-away Manchester United midfielder

Scott McTominay is on the shortlist of Newcastle United with the midfielder keen to leave Old Trafford in search of gametime.

McTominay has seen his game time reduced this season in contrast to 2021/22. This season he has played just 1,118 minutes in the league in 21 matches compared to his 30 appearances last season where he racked up 2,392 minutes of action.

This has in part been due to the form of the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, and according to Football Insider, his desire to depart the club has led to Newcastle showing an interest in him.

With the Magpies looking ever more likely to qualify for the Champions League, they will be out to deepen their squad this summer and McTominay could be one of the names through the door.

With the club’s new ownership seemingly prepared to get their hands dirty and splash the cash this summer in order to create a squad capable of competing for major honours, McTominay would not be a bad signing early on in their tenure.

A Manchester United regular in seasons gone by, the 26-year old has 37 appearances in European competition for the Red Devils and as a defensive midfielder, has all the traits Eddie Howe would be looking for to bolster his midfield.