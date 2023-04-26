Newcastle set to sign 18-year-old goalkeeping prodigy

Newcastle United are reportedly signing the talented young irish goalkeeper Reece Byrne.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has confirmed the transfer on his social media account, and he has thanked his former clubs St Josephs AFC and Bohemian FC for helping him develop over the years.

Byrne is now looking forward to joining a big club like Newcastle, and he will be hoping to continue his development and establish himself as a first-team player in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old is highly talented, and he is an under-19 international with the Republic of Ireland.

There is no doubt that the youngster has the quality and potential to develop into a first-team player for Newcastle and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Apparently, the young goalkeeper was in the stands when Newcastle demolished Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 in their last league game.

The win over Tottenham will come as a significant boost to Newcastle’s Champions League hopes, and the Magpies will now fancy their chances of finishing in the top four.

Newcastle are a club on the up with an ambitious project and enormous resources. A move to St James’ Park will be a massive step up in the youngster’s career.