'I want to play' – Newcastle man sends message to Howe after rumours he could leave

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has sent a clear message to manager Eddie Howe over his playing time at the moment.

The England international has not been as much of an automatic starter for the Magpies in recent times, and it seems he’s not prepared to wait around too long to get his chance.

“We’ve bought a great striker [in Isak],” Wilson told Sky Sports.

“But he’s competition and I’ve got here by fighting. As much as I like Alex on and off pitch, I play the same position and I want to start. It’s healthy for the team — recently we’ve elevated each other’s performances.”

It will be interesting to see what happens with Wilson this summer, as one imagines there’d be plenty of Premier League clubs ready to offer him the chance to get more first-team football.

