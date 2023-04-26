Opinion: Frank Lampard has made Chelsea a laughing stock and Boehly has to swing the axe now

With Chelsea succumbing to yet another defeat under Frank Lampard, it’s time for Todd Boehly to cut his losses, admit he was wrong to bring back ‘Super Frank,’ and allow someone else to see out the remainder of the season in charge of the first-team.

Given Lampard’s recent managerial record, Boehly and anyone else connected with the Blues clearly let their hearts rule their heads when discussing who to replace Graham Potter with.

Frank Lampard's last 19 matches as a manager: ? Lost 2-0

? Lost 2-1

? Lost 2-0

? Lost 1-0

? Lost 2-0

? Lost 2-1

? Lost 3-1

? Lost 4-1

? Drew 1-1

? Lost 2-1

? Lost 3-0

? Lost 4-1

? Lost 2-0

? Drew 0-0

? Won 3-0

? Lost 1-0

? Lost 2-0

? Lost 2-1

? Lost 2-0 pic.twitter.com/pIFTjLC7c7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 26, 2023

The fact that he’s an interim manager should make absolutely no difference whatsoever, and he should be held to the same standard as Potter and any other of his Premier League contemporaries.

When all is said and done, Lampard has made the west London outfit a laughing stock.

He can try and dress it up in press conferences all he likes, but his schtick is fooling nobody. He isn’t cut out for managing at the top level in a caretaker role or otherwise, and there are genuine world class players that are going backwards under his tutelage.

If that’s not enough of a red flag for Boehly, then he clearly hasn’t got a clue as to how to run a football club either.

If players lose their confidence, it isn’t always easy to get that back, so it’s entirely possible that Lampard is doing the club longer-term damage as well as short term harm.

His exploits as one of the club’s greatest-ever midfielders isn’t in doubt or question, but he needs to be put out of his misery as the manager of this storied club.