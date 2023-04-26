Crystal Palace have been warned against a potential transfer deal for Ricardo Pepi this summer.

Recent reports have linked the USA international with a move to Selhurst Park for around £17million this summer, but it seems not everyone is convinced, HITC reports.

Pepi has shown some promise on loan with Groningen in the Eredivisie this season, but former Aston Villa player Karim El Ahmadi has commented on the player’s situation.

“I think that you should not sign players (such as Pepi) above 10 million euros,” El Ahmadi said.

“I also don’t think he will be a striker who is equal to PSV or Feyenoord. You can expect (to sign a striker who would walk into the first XI) for almost 10 million euros. He must be right (for the club).

“Pepi will not play at PSV either.”