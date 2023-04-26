A source close to Leeds United has said that Wilfried Gnonto is fully fit following concerns over his lack of minutes under Javi Gracia.

Under old manager Jesse Marsch this season, Gnonto played 898 league minutes – and 90 minutes six times within that – but under Gracia, the Italian has just 221 minutes under his belt.

This led many Leeds fans to express injury concerns about their talented winger, but their fears can be laid to rest, with LUFCFANZONE claiming that a source has confirmed that Gnonto is fully fit.

On Willy Gnonto’s playing time, a source close to the player has told LUFCFANZONE: ‘Before the Liverpool game Willy sustained a small injury. He was 80% fit for the Liverpool game but has been 100% and available full strength for every game after” Strange?#LUFC #MOT — LUFCFANZONE (@LUFCFANZ0NE) April 26, 2023

Leeds are on a run of four games without a win, with Gnonto playing just 53 minutes across those matches. He was also left on the bench in last night’s relegation crunch clash with Leicester, which ended 1-1.

The 19-year old may have just two goals and three assists in the league this season, but there’s no doubt that when he is on the pitch, he brings the excitement on the ball that the Whites desperately need.