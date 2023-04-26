Stan Collymore fears Newcastle summer signing might not be good enough to elevate Magpies

Newcastle United could have a real gem on their hands in the form of Alexander Isak, who is starting to show his full potential in the Premier League.

It took a bit of time for the Sweden international to get going at Newcastle following his summer move from Real Sociedad, but Eddie Howe will surely be happy with his progress.

It seems, however, that pundit Stan Collymore still has his reservations about what Isak can offer to the Magpies in the long run.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Collymore said: “Secondly, on Isak, I wrote about him a couple of months ago and was quite harsh on the lad.

“I basically said that I wasn’t sure he is the right player to lead Newcastle’s line on his own, and although he’s not exactly proving me right, I will remain cautious over talking up his ability too much until I see him do it in the Champions League, assuming Newcastle finish inside the top four this season.

“But there is no doubt about it, he’s young, incredibly talented and quite clearly has an eye for goal.

“My only concern would be that if the side hit a tough period through injuries or bad results, will Isak be the type of player to drag them through, such as Harry Kane has done for Tottenham over the years?”