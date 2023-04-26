TalkSport presenter and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy has labelled Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to refund the ticket prices following their defeat to Newcastle United as ‘pathetic’.

Spurs were on the end of a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Eddie Howe’s side, in a game which may have been one of the final nails in the coffin as far as the club’s Champions League hopes for next season are concerned.

In the space of 21 minutes, Newcastle had fired five past Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham net thanks to braces from Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and a goal from Joelinton. Harry Kane would fire one home for Spurs in the second half, but substitute Callum Wilson would add the sixth and final goal for the home side.

Speaking on TalkSport, Cundy argued with fellow colleague and ex-Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara that the fans shouldn’t be given their money back.

He stated, “When I saw that I thought how pathetic, what a weak football club. To hand back to what is it? Is it travel? Is it travel and ticket, what is it?

“Whatever it is pathetic. Do you know what? You should never, ever, ever hand back ticket prices You shouldn’t do that as a football club because you don’t know what you’re going to go and watch as a football fan.

“You can travel as far as you want, you can travel over countries over continents to go and watch your club play. You don’t know where you’re going to get and that is the beauty of being a football fan.”

As a general rule defeats and poor performances shouldn’t equate to fans getting a refund in our view. However, the performance in our view was exceptionally bad from that Tottenham side at St James’ Park.

For the majority of those supporters, they will have travelled very, very far to go up to Newcastle. To play the way they did and the result they got against a side who are their rivals for a place in the Champions League is totally unacceptable.

In this particular instance, we believe the reimbursement was the right thing for Tottenham to do.