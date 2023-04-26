Video: John Stones heads Man City into potential title-winning two-goal lead against Arsenal

Although they’d barely had any chances of their own, Arsenal were hanging on at Man City and were only 1-0 down going into first half injury time, but poor marking meant that John Stones was allowed to rise highest and meet Kevin De Bruyne’s wonderfully flighted free-kick for a second goal.

The Belgian had already scored one of the goals of the season to hand Pep Guardiola’s side the advantage, and then City’s players had watched in disbelief as Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale had pulled off save after save to keep the hosts at bay.

However, he could do nothing about Stones’ contribution which was initially flagged for offside, but then given after a VAR check.

After a lengthy VAR check, John Stones doubles Man City's lead with a brilliant header! ?? pic.twitter.com/JkBd6HhsNG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

After VAR review, Stones is onside and Manchester City double their lead! ?: @peacock | #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/7XGZp1NgjR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 26, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer