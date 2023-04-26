Video: Matip’s stunning bullet header puts Liverpool 2-1 up at West Ham

Although they’d been on top for much of the match at London Stadium, Liverpool had toiled in front of goal, and it wasn’t until the 67th minute before they took the lead through Joel Matip.

Andrew Robertson’s pinpoint delivery was met with some force by Matip and his bullet header flew into the back of the net.

It was no more than the visitors deserved and if the scores remain the same at the end of play, the result keeps them in the hunt for a finish in the European places.

You don't stop those! ? Joel Matip's bullet header has Liverpool in front for the first time in the game ? pic.twitter.com/iyUtESUyKl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

GOAL | West Ham 1-2 Liverpool | Matippic.twitter.com/An2BcNclPu — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 26, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and ESPN