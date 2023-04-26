Watch Rob Holding score what looks to be a consolation goal for Arsenal against Manchester City in their top-of-the-table clash.

City seemed to be heading for an impressive clean sheet against the Gunners but Holding had other ideas, sweeping home an impressive finish.

Leandro Trossard got into the box from the right and poked the ball to Holding, who angled his body to curl an effort past Ederson in the City goal.

GOAL | Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal | Holdingpic.twitter.com/aa6Ul0BcGA — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 26, 2023

A great finish from the defender, but at 3-1 down, it looks to be too little, too late for a comeback.