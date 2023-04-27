Barcelona winger Raphinha has been linked with a move back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

A report from Spanish publication AS claims that English clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, Hotspur and Newcastle United are keen on signing the Brazilian international during the summer transfer window.

Apparently, Barcelona consider the player non-transferable, but if the Premier League clubs come forward with a substantial offer in the summer, they could use the proceeds from the sale to bring Lionel Messi back to the club.

The 26-year-old Brazilian joined Barcelona at the start of the season and he has done reasonably well for them. However, his inconsistency issues have attracted criticism in recent months.

Raphinha has nine goals and 10 assists to his name across all competitions this season, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the three Premier League clubs.

Players like Son Heung-Min and Richarlison have not been able to perform at a high level this season and Tottenham could certainly use more reinforcements in the wide areas. Raphinha played his best football in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the North London club.

As for Arsenal, they are long-term admirers of the Brazilian and Mikel Arteta could certainly use someone like him to add more depth to his attack. Players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been overused this season and the Gunners need to bring in more options this summer.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Newcastle could look to cash in on Allan Saint-Maximin and they will need to replace him adequately. The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and signing a player like Raphinha will help them push for trophies next season.