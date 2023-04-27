Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names two Chelsea transfer targets in midfield

Chelsea are eyeing midfield transfers for this summer as they prepare for a rebuild under a new manager, who will most likely be Mauricio Pochettino.

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that the Blues were making progress on hiring Pochettino, and that a no.6 midfield signing would be among their priorities in the transfer market.

Romano elaborated on that further in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, stating that Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone were among the names on Chelsea’s list of targets, though he stressed that that list remained open and wouldn’t be limited to those two names.

“I already mentioned in the last two months some of the names they like, including Romeo Lavia and Manu Kone. But the decision will be made with the new coach, likely to be Pochettino. It’s not a two players race between these two, it’s something absolutely open,” Romano explained.

Lavia has been hugely impressive in the Premier League this season and looks like he’d be a good fit for Chelsea, while Kone is another promising young talent who’s shown great potential in the Bundesliga in recent times.

N’Golo Kante isn’t getting any younger, so it seems like sensible business by CFC to target young players like these to come in as long-term replacements for Kante.