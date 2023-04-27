With a bit more composure and luck, West Ham might’ve got at least a point from their game against Liverpool on Wednesday night, however, manager David Moyes clearly believes there were other factors involved in the Hammers loss and he could be in trouble with the FA for voicing that opinion.

The Scot was incensed by a potential penalty decision involving Thiago Alcantara not being reviewed by VAR and he accused the officials of showing ‘disrespect’ to his team and that the VAR didn’t have ‘enough football knowledge’ to recommend a review for the on-field referee.

David Moyes was furious with the "disrespect" VAR showed West Ham in denying them a penalty against Liverpool ?? "They might need to apologise to the football club." pic.twitter.com/VdTCcnic9p — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 27, 2023

Whilst there could be said to be some validity to his comments, the way in which he aired them publicly was always likely to see him end up in trouble with the authorities.

Evening Standard report that the Football Association seeking Moyes’s observations to decide whether his comments constitute improper conduct.

Were they to decide that the comments are indeed worthy of a punishment, it’s unclear how that might impact on him personally or the Hammers, were said punishment to come into effect before the end of the current campaign.

What’s interesting about the whole situation is Moyes does have a point, and it’s likely to be one that many agree with.

There was an obvious hand ball from Thiago, so why wasn’t the on-field official made aware and, after a review, make his mind up from there.

It appears to be this continuous inconsistency with VAR that polarises debate and, in Moyes’ case, could potentially lead to a hefty fine or worse.