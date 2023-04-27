If you’re Eddie Howe, you’re looking at the season that Newcastle United have had and in the main you’re happy, though you know that you’re still one or two players short but that your dream player could be coming up for sale and be the answer, partly, to your prayers.

The Magpies manager can’t be dissatisfied with how well his team have done across the 2022/23 season, even if it will be tinged with disappointment at having lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester United.

It wasn’t too long ago that Newcastle were playing some of the worst football in the Premier League under Steve Bruce, so as long as the club and first team can continue on their current path, there will be better days ahead for all.

In order for there to be improvements, however, the club are going to have to spend in the transfer market on players that are a step up to what they already have.

Barcelona star, Raphinha, has been brilliant for the Catalan club since signing for them last summer, however, it appears that the Brazilian could be sold.

According to the Daily Mail, Barca are still suffering from financial problems, and given Raphinha’s value should still be high, he represents a saleable asset at this point in time.

He’s a player long admired by Eddie Howe, with transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, telling Wettfreunde before Raphinha moved to Spain, that the player is one that Howe dreams of signing.

It’s easy to see why too, given that the player already has seven goals and eight assists this season per WhoScored.