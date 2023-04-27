Everton looking to raid Premier League rivals for 23-year-old defender

Everton are interested in signing Ben Johnson from West Ham United at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order at the London club and he needs to move on in search of regular train time. The last time he made a Premier League appearance for West Ham was back in March. He has started just eight games in the league this season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the defender is highly rated at Everton and the Toffees believe that he could be a quality acquisition for them.

The versatile 23-year-old can operate on either flank as a full-back as well as a central defender. He could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Toffees.

Johnson has a contract with West Ham until the summer of 2024 and the Londoners are open to selling him this summer. They do not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Everton have had a disappointing campaign so far and they will be hoping to improve the squad during the summer transfer window and push for a place in the top half.

Johnson is well-settled in the Premier League and he could prove to be a wise addition. He could make an immediate impact at Goodison Park. The 23-year-old will be desperate to showcase his qualities with regular football in the Premier League, and he could help Everton improve defensively.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are currently 19th in the league table and they must ensure that they survive relegation in order to attract players like Johnson. The 23-year-old might not be keen on playing in the Championship next season.