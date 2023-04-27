Fabio Carvalho frustrated with involvement at Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho has said he has learned a lot at Liverpool so far in his time there but would like to be involved more in terms of minutes.

Speaking to HypeBeast, Carvalho was asked to sum up his time so far at Liverpool after signing from Fulham last summer and he mentioned his lack of action under Klopp as a slight negative of the move.

It’s been an interesting season, but I’ve learned a lot from it. I’d obviously have liked to get some more minutes at the club – but I think I’ve gained a lot of valuable lessons to help me improve going forward.

Despite this, the Portuguese youngster remained upbeat about his future and reiterated he is looking forward to the season’s run-in and beyond.

Carvalho (right) celebrates with Harvey Elliot after a Liverpool win

I want to get more minutes under my belt and level up ahead of the new season. We’ve got a final run of games to show what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player!”

With 20 appearances in all competitions to his name this season, Carvalho will hope to get close to double that next season when hopefully he can cement himself as a regular for the Reds.

