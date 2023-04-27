‘I think it would be important’ – Ralf Rangnick implores Tottenham to ensure one thing happens if they bag Nagelsmann

Although nothing has been agreed as of this moment, it appears that Julian Nagelsmann is in pole position to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, and his old RB Leipzig mentor, Ralf Rangnick, has suggested that there’s one thing the north Londoners will ideally need if they manage to bag the 35-year-old.

A horrific showing at St. James’ Park, where Spurs were 5-0 down after 21 minutes and eventually ended up losing 6-1, was followed by another dismal first-half against Man United.

It’s shown Nagelsmann or whomever else may be in line for the full-time managerial position the amount of work that’s going to have to be put in, in order to get player confidence back and to have them playing as well as the north Londoners can when they’re on song.

Rangnick’s brief seems fairly simple and almost sounds as if it could be a come and get me plea, remembering that he was Nagelsmann’s head of sport and development at Leipzig and that Fabio Paratici has had to resign his position at Tottenham as Managing Director of Football.

“They (Spurs) probably have one of the most modern, beautiful stadiums in the world, they have one of the best training centres and Daniel Levy, who has been leading the club for many, many years,” he was quoted as saying to Sky Sports Germany, cited by The Guardian (subscription required).

“If Tottenham really want him [Nagelsmann], then I think it would be important if a sporting director was still there to support him.

“It can be a very, very exciting story. There is room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement and yet this is not a club where the house expects you to be in the top one or two straight away.”

In fairness to Rangnick, it isn’t the worst suggestion in the world, because for all of Nagelsmann’s nous and managerial expertise, he won’t have come into a club with as many problems as he’s likely to find at White Hart Lane – should he take the job.