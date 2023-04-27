Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.

The 20-year-old has been an important player for the Spanish club and his performances have caught the attention of the top clubs.

The former Arsenal Academy graduate has been linked with a return to England this summer and a report from Fichajes claims that Jurgen Klopp club is an admirer of the talented young midfielder and he wants the Reds to sign him.

The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class player for Liverpool with the right coaching and experience.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to bring in central midfield reinforcements and the American international would be a solid, long-term investment for them.

Valencia are currently fighting for survival in the Spanish top flight and Musah will look to leave them if they go down at the end of the season. The 20-year-old is too good to play in the second division next season, especially with a number of top clubs keen on securing his services.

Liverpool are set to lose players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner on free transfers this summer. They will have to replace the trio adequately and Musah would be a quality acquisition.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League next season could be an attractive option for the young midfielder and a move to England could accelerate his development, especially when he is working under a world-class coach like Klopp.