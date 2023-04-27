Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised striker Darwin Nunez, labelling him a ‘machine’. However, he has admitted to adapting his tactics in order to accommodate him.

The Reds were victorious last night in a 2-1 win over West Ham United, thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip.

Nunez came on in the 78th minute, replacing Gakpo and was their third substitute of the evening.

Liverpool spent a club-record fee of £85 million for the Uruguayan striker, so far this season he’s bagged nine league goals and three assists in England’s top flight.

Speaking after the game on BT Sport, Klopp said he’d been playing a new style and adapted new tactics in order to fit him into his starting eleven.

He stated, “With Darwin Nunez, we are still getting used to each other. Now we play a new style, so we have to adapt – but he’s a machine”.

With the forward close to double figures in the league this year, it’s been a solid start in his first season. However, the one issue is the consistency when it comes to his finishing.

TalkSport’s Tony Cascarino compared Nunez to ex-Reds legend Ian Rush but there’s one difference between the two.

He said (on TalkSport via Metro), “he [Nunez] keeps getting in one-on-one situations and blasts it. Liverpool had an incredible striker called Ian Rush, who got loads and loads of one-on-ones.

It’s only his first season, the 23-year-old will need time to improve and develop. There was a lot of pressure on him due to his hefty price tag, but Nunez has been gradually improving as the seasons progressed.