Revived Liverpool star sets new Premier League assist record

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold looks back to his best after a superb run of form in recent Premier League games to make up for the slump in form he suffered earlier in the season.

Remarkably, the 24-year-old has surpassed an impressive record that you’d associate more with a creative midfield player like Steven Gerrard or Philippe Coutinho, rather than someone who is, on paper at least, primarily a defender.

As per Opta Joe in the tweet below, Alexander-Arnold has five assists in the Premier League this month, which is a new record for a Liverpool player…

5 – Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted five goals in the Premier League this month, the most assists by a Liverpool player in a single month in the competition. Back. pic.twitter.com/vdqujDsEKy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2023

Alexander-Arnold has always been a superb attacking outlet from right-back, but he’s now also coming inside a bit more, using his passing ability from a more central area than he used to.

It seems to be working a treat for the England international, who looks fully back to his best after receiving some criticism for his performances earlier this season.

LFC fans will be happy to see Alexander-Arnold performing so well again, as it’s helped the team to three wins in a row against Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham.