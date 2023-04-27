Man United team news: Bruno Fernandes returns against Tottenham despite injury fears

As Man United prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, perhaps the biggest surprise is that captain, Bruno Fernandes, starts the game.

Only a day ago, the official Man United website was reporting on Erik ten Hag’s assessment of the player being a doubt for the match.

Whether that was a little gamesmanship from the Dutchman or the Portuguese has made a miraculous recovery isn’t known, but the Red Devils were almost certainly be stronger with Bruno in the team than without.

? The team news is in — and @B_Fernandes8 starts for the Reds ? #MUFC || #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2023

United have games in hand on those teams above them but will still want to take the three points to help cement their top four aspirations, whilst Tottenham have dropped out of the European reckoning and will need a boost after their horrendous showing at St. James’ Park at the weekend.

Despite his calamitous showing against Sevilla, David de Gea retains his place in goal, with Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka provide pace and width in four-man defence.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid maintain desire to sign winger from league rivals Opinion: Sir Jim Ratcliffe will never be forgiven by Man United fans if he allows the Glazers access Video: David Ornstein says there’s ‘every chance’ that nightmare scenario could occur for Man United fans

Christian Eriksen will provide the guile in midfield and Casemiro the holding role, in order to allow the captain to break between the lines.

Up front, ten Hag has gone with a trio of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho, who will likely trouble a brittle home defence.