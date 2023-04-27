The Hierarchy at Manchester United have asked that any interested bidders of the club must prove their source of wealth.

That’s according to a report from Bloomberg, the piece also states that the ultimate beneficial owner of the club must also be given.

These questions were supplied just days before the deadline for bids, which closes on Friday.’

Over the years, there’s been a lot of animosity between some Man United fans and the Glazers, who currently own the club.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand has been critical of the ownership, in particular their lack of communication with a number of the supports.

When speaking to Stretford Paddock, he urged them to “speak to the fans.” In addition, the ex-defender described their statements in recent times as ‘wishy washy’.

The fact that they’re looking for clarity is also a very promising sign. This could prevent any potential legal issues from occurring before a sale is completed.