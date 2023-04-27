Manchester United are reportedly keen on the Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

A report from 90 Min claims that the Red Devils have watched the 19-year-old central defender closely this season and they could face competition from clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool for the young defender.

Scalvini is highly rated in Italian football and he has a big future ahead of him. Despite the fact that he is only 19, the young defender has established himself as a key player for Atalanta and he has been a regular starter for them this season.

The 19-year-old is expected to develop into a top-class defender, and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him. Players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are expected to leave the club in search of regular playing time this summer and the Red Devils will have to bring in replacements.

Scalvini could form a quality partnership alongside Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in a back three.

The 19-year-old is not just a good defender, his distribution skills have been quite impressive as well. He should prove to be an ideal fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

The Dutch manager has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career, and he could help the 19-year-old improve and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Red Devils certainly have the finances to tempt Atalanta into selling their prized prospect, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.