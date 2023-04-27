Newcastle face competition from Liverpool for highly-rated 23-year-old Dutch defender

The summer transfer market is almost certain to be another busy one as clubs from across Europe look to strengthen their squads, and it would appear that Newcastle face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the race to bag a highly-rated 23-year-old Dutch defender.

The Reds already have one of the best Dutch defenders of his generation in situ, in Virgil van Dijk, and a move for an up and coming star that has been in and about the national side would appear to make sense for Jurgen Klopp.

Having said that, Sven Botman has been a stalwart in a Newcastle defence that have been the best in the English top-flight this season per the official Premier League website.

For Torino’s Perr Schuurs then, any potential move from either English club could see him seamlessly transition into a new back four.

Calciomercato note that both are monitoring Schuurs progress closely, and it would appear that any transfer fee is unlikely to prove prohibitive.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid flop has offer on the table to join Leeds United David Moyes’ indirect criticism of £30m West Ham man after Liverpool defeat Willy Gnonto’s touchline behaviour sparks odd reaction from Leeds coach Javi Gracia during Leicester game

The outlet note that he cost the Serie A outfit just €9m from Ajax, where he once played alongside Matthijs de Ligt.

If Torino are able to double their outlay just a year after Schuurs had put pen to paper, that represents a sound piece of business for all concerned, and a drop in the ocean for the Premier League giants.