Newcastle face competition from north London duo to land €50m-rated Barcelona star

The summer transfer window is certainly going to prove to be an interesting one for a number of Premier League sides, with Newcastle looking to improve on a tremendous season under Eddie Howe.

Where perhaps 12-18 months ago there may have been some reticence from players to head to St. James’ Park, given that the Magpies weren’t where they are now or playing the way they have been the past few months, there’s likely to be a queue of players demanding that their agents get them a switch to Newcastle.

Howe has transformed the squad into an attacking outfit able to take on the best in the division, and they’re not in third place in the table by chance.

Were it not for Arsenal’s consistency and Man City’s relentlessness, Newcastle could’ve been close to a maiden Premier League title, which is surely the aim for this group of players and their manager.

One thing Howe will find now is that in order to improve upon what he already has, the scouting department will need to cast the net far and wide and players are not only not going to come cheap, but Newcastle will find they have competition when they want to sign them.

That’s certainly the case with Barcelona’s Raphinha who, although not surplus to requirements, is likely to be allowed to leave in order to help alleviate the club’s financial difficulties, per AS.

The outlet also note that both Arsenal and Tottenham have joined the race to land the former Leeds United man who Transfermarkt currently value at around the €50m mark.