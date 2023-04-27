Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Denmark defender Joakim Maehle at the end of the season.

A report from 90 Min claims that the Magpies have been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old full-back ahead of a potential summer move.

Newcastle need to bring in a specialist left-back at the end of the season and the 25-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Maehle has proven himself to be a reliable defender for Atalanta and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. The Magpies have used Dan Burn as their left-back quite often this season, and they will need to bring in a more specialist option in that area.

Newcastle have done quite well defensively and Eddie Howe is looking to add to his strengths. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a fee with the Italian outfit for the Danish international.

The 25-year-old defender has a contract with Atalanta until the summer of 2025 and the Magpies certainly have the financial resources to convince the Italian club to sell the player.

Furthermore, they are well placed to secure Champions League qualification and the player could be tempted to move to St James’ Park in the summer.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world with an ambitious project at their disposal. The 25-year-old will feel that he can challenge for the major trophies with a move to St James’ Park.

The Denmark international has three goals and an assist to his name across all competitions and he is versatile enough to operate on both flanks as a full-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle if they manage to sign him.