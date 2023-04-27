Opinion: Ryan Mason wouldn’t be the worst long-term shout for Tottenham manager

Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur are at a real cross roads in terms of where to go next with their managerial appointment, but maybe, in Ryan Mason, their answer is staring them right in the face.

The north Londoners have stumbled from one crisis to another this season, but at least with Mason masterminding a comeback from two goals down against Man United, he’s given the long-suffering supporters something to shout about.

It doesn’t appear that the current caretaker manager is the favourite for the job full time, but what he perhaps lacks at the moment, when compared to the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, he more than makes up for in other ways.

The lead evaporates! ? It's that duo again ???? Kane ? Son pic.twitter.com/WTaTzym24h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2023

He’s played for the north Londoners, he knows the club inside and out, knows how Levy operates, is clearly liked by the players – as Son’s celebration for the equaliser showed – and isn’t frightened to drop the big names, with Hugo Lloris and Dejan Kulusevski on the bench for the visit of the Red Devils.

He isn’t a big name himself but then maybe he doesn’t need to be. He just needs to get results.

If Mason can follow up the United draw with a few more decent performances, then he arguably does put himself into that managerial conversation.

Tottenham may think they can do better than him… but they could certainly do a lot worse.