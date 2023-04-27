Leeds journalist for The Athletic, Phil Hay, claims Wilfried Gnonto kept warming up throughout the game against Leicester City in hope he would play some minutes as the Yorkshire club shared the points with Leicester City at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old striker has played only 53 minutes since Javi Gracia took over at Leeds with the Spaniard preferring Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra instead.

Hay said: “Gnonto warmed up, sat down, warmed up, sat down; on and on until it became clear Gracia had no intention of changing his side in the final 20 minutes, a spell which was consumed by paralysis.”

He added: “Gracia seemed to imply that after sending on Brenden Aaronson for Rodrigo on 68 minutes to try to press Leicester higher up the pitch, he had only one substitution window left and was not quite sure who on the pitch might run out of steam, but the crowd were left with the sense that Leeds were in the thick of a game they realistically had to win, holding back a player who might conceivably win it for them.”