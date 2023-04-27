Premier League side to push ahead with summer move for 26-year-old Man United ace

Newcastle United are set to go ahead and push to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer. 

According to Football Insider, multiple Premier League sides are interested in signing the Scot who is set to leave Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

The 26-year-old is set to miss Man United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur tonight, but manager Erik ten Hag does expect McTominay to return from his injury very soon.

Scott McTominay has been recently linked with a move to Newcastle

Before the setback, the midfielder played the full 90 minutes of the Red Devils’ previous two league clashes with Everton and Brentford.

If McTominay is to leave the club in the summer then you would expect Ten Hag to go and add new recruits to his midfield.

However, from a Newcastle perspective, it’s a puzzling one. The Scotsman in our view wouldn’t be an upgrade on a player like Sean Longstaff, who is a similar type of player.

So why would the Magpies sign a similar player who’s not an improvement on one of their existing midfielders? Our standpoint is that the move wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

