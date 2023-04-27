Nicolo Barella is said to be wanted by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the summer as the club plan for their future.

Ancelotti’s desire for Barella is reported by Fichajes, who say that the Inter Milan man is being viewed as a replacement for the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Despite still producing world-class performances for the Spanish club, Kroos and Modric are both approaching the tail ends of their careers at 33 and 37 years of age respectively, so the European giants are keen to make sure they are sorted in that department for the future.

You’d like to think that Real are already sorted in that position however, with Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde already proving their worth at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the idea of stockpiling the best talent is obviously something that the club’s hierarchy wants to continue to do to maintain their status as the top team in Europe.

At 26 years of age, Barella would not be a bad option for the Spanish outfit, the Inter Milan man an out-and-out central midfielder with a great ability to control football matches and at a rumoured price of €60million (per Fichajes), Ancelotti would be silly not to bring in his fellow countryman this summer.