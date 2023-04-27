Real Madrid eyeing 26-year Serie A midfielder to refresh ageing engine room

Inter Milan
Posted by

Nicolo Barella is said to be wanted by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the summer as the club plan for their future.

Ancelotti’s desire for Barella is reported by Fichajes, who say that the Inter Milan man is being viewed as a replacement for the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Despite still producing world-class performances for the Spanish club, Kroos and Modric are both approaching the tail ends of their careers at 33 and 37 years of age respectively, so the European giants are keen to make sure they are sorted in that department for the future.

Could Real’s signing of Barella signal the official changing of the midfield guard in Madrid?

You’d like to think that Real are already sorted in that position however, with Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde already proving their worth at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the idea of stockpiling the best talent is obviously something that the club’s hierarchy wants to continue to do to maintain their status as the top team in Europe.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Moyes will be furious’ – James Collins says manager won’t be happy with West Ham man
Newcastle face competition from Liverpool for highly-rated 23-year-old Dutch defender
Real Madrid flop has offer on the table to join Leeds United

At 26 years of age, Barella would not be a bad option for the Spanish outfit, the Inter Milan man an out-and-out central midfielder with a great ability to control football matches and at a rumoured price of €60million (per Fichajes), Ancelotti would be silly not to bring in his fellow countryman this summer.

More Stories Nicolò Barella

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.